DC Circ. Tosses NLRB Atty Union's Case Against Board

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Friday it lacks jurisdiction to review a Federal Labor Relations Authority decision axing a National Labor Relations Board staff union's challenge to an agency move to unilaterally shutter its in-house health unit. A three-judge panel dismissed a petition by the NLRB Professional Association, a union that represents a group of the agency's lawyers, that sought to reverse the FLRA's decision to toss a grievance on procedural grounds without reaching the merits of the unfair labor practice challenge. The panel said it couldn't review the FLRA's decision because it hinged on a procedural issue. "The order turns entirely on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS