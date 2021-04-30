GAO Denies CenturyLink Protest Of AT&T's $306M DHS Award

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- CenturyLink has lost a protest with the U.S. government challenging AT&T's win of more than $306 million worth of task orders from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Government Accountability Office, in a decision dated April 14 but released Friday, said CenturyLink had not backed up claims that proposals were treated differently during the contract award process for "core data" services at DHS headquarters. Qwest Government Services Inc., doing business as CenturyLink QGS of Monroe, La., protested the issuance of task orders to AT&T Corp. under the agency's fair-opportunity request for proposals, or RFP. "In sum, CenturyLink's many claims of...

