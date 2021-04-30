NHL Drops Proskauer After Judge's Rebuke In Retaliation Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The National Hockey League said Thursday it's subbing out Proskauer Rose LLP as it fights a former Tampa off-ice official's retaliation suit, hiring new attorneys two weeks after a Florida federal judge chastised Proskauer lawyers for filing a "poorly disguised" reply brief without permission. The NHL said Todd S. Aidman and Emily Chase-Sosnoff of FordHarrison LLP will take over defending it against claims it fired former part-time Amalie Arena worker Laurence P. Sullivan for reporting a colleague's racist comments. The decision follows on the heels of U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber's stern warning that a rogue reply brief lodged by...

