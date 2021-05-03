Peloton Accused Of Stealing 'Bike+' TM By Pro Cyclists

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Two professional cyclists are the latest to lodge a trademark infringement lawsuit against the home fitness giant Peloton, which allegedly is not the first to market a fitness product called "Bike+." World Champ Tech LLC filed suit in California federal court on Friday accusing the New York-based Peloton of ripping off the trademark-protected name of a fitness app that was developed in 2014 by World Champ's founders, cyclists James Mattis and Ted Huang. "Notwithstanding World Champ Tech's well-established rights in the Bike+ mark, Peloton launched a line of interactive stationary bicycles in September 2020 under the identical trademark, Bike+, and started...

