Pot Co.'s $42M NY Greenhouse Buy Steered By 2 Firms

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- In preparation for the launch of New York's recreational marijuana market, national cannabis company Columbia Care said Friday it is buying a 34-acre greenhouse and cultivation site in a $42.5 million deal guided by Foley Hoag LLP and Farrell Fritz PC. The purchase of the Van de Wetering Greenhouses in eastern Long Island, which are currently used to grow ornamental flowers and other plants, positions the company to expand cultivation to meet both increasing demand from medical marijuana patients and the soon-to-come demand from adult-use customers, Columbia Care said in a release. "We are eager to see New York's regulated market emerge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS