Macy's 'Scan And Pay' App Violated CBAs, Arbitrator Says

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator has ruled Macy's violated labor contracts with a United Food and Commercial Workers local by rolling out an in-store payment app that lets customers bypass commission-earning workers and ring up their own items, the union announced Friday. In a decision dated April 22, arbitrator Tammy Brynie agreed with UFCW Local 1445 that the so-called scan and pay app Macy's Inc. rolled out in stores beginning in 2018 altered the pay arrangement set out in the collective bargaining agreements for union members who earn commission on sales. "The impact of the scan and pay design and its implementation altered and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS