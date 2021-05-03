Lowe's Hit With OT Suit By Call Center Employees

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Lowe's deprived hourly call center employees of proper overtime pay by making them spend up to four hours each week logging in and out of systems before shifts and during breaks without pay, workers alleged in a proposed collective and class action in New Mexico federal court. In a complaint, Candice Molina and Christiana Baxter allege that the timekeeping policy by Lowe's Home Centers LLC, a subsidiary of home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies Inc., violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and New Mexico and Indiana laws. The "illegal companywide policy has caused (and continues to cause) plaintiffs and the putative class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS