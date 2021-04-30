NJ Atty Accused Of Malpractice Over $481K No-Show Ruling

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A California jewelry store slammed its former attorney Friday with a malpractice suit in New Jersey federal court alleging it was unknowingly hit with a $481,000 default judgment in litigation over a Garden State retail location after the lawyer kept the business in the dark about that matter for years. Calling attorney Lawrence B. Sachs' alleged malpractice "so egregious and fundamental that it almost cannot be believed," PNG Jewelers Inc. said the attorney never communicated with it after a May 2017 hearing in the case and did not inform the business that the October 2019 judgment was entered over its failure...

