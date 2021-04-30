Pa. High Court Points Way To Valid Employer No-Poach Deals

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- While the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unanimously deemed a broad no-poach agreement between two companies void as a matter of public policy Thursday, attorneys say the justices left the door open for employers to respond with more narrowly tailored provisions designed to pass legal muster. The justices axed a no-poach agreement between Pittsburgh Logistics Systems Inc. and Beemac Trucking LLC after finding that the provision was stronger than was needed to protect PLS' business interests and that it needlessly imperiled the job mobility of employees without their consent or knowledge. In opting to not declare business-to-business no-poach agreements void in their entirety,...

