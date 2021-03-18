Hartford Wants To Cut Salon Owner's Virus Coverage Suit

Shawn Rice By

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. urged a Florida federal court on Friday to toss a beauty salon's proposed class suit, arguing there is a growing consensus in the state that COVID-19 business interruption losses aren't caused by "direct physical loss or damage" to property.Patrice Bourgier, who owns a Miami beauty salon, can't tap into coverage for losses from closing under government orders related to the coronavirus pandemic, Hartford Casualty Insurance argued. The salon's alleged physical loss from "the constant risk of recontamination" didn't cause it to suspend operations, the insurer said."COVID-19 does not physically or tangibly alter property because it can be removed with the use of a simple disinfectant or the mere passage of time," Hartford added.Bourgier, alleging her losses extended beyond shutdown orders to completely reconfiguring the salon's space and changing operations to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Bourgier said businesses were forced to close "to permanently and reliably eliminate contamination" by the virus.In Friday's brief, Hartford argued those "significant necessary physical alterations" as alleged by the salon weren't made to prevent the spread of the virus on the property but from person to person. The salon didn't need to repair, rebuild or replace any of its property, according to the insurer.Hartford said numerous courts nationwide have rejected identical civil authority coverage bids without a complete prohibition of access to property. The government orders didn't bar Bourgier from entering her salon, the insurer argued, as those orders served to stop any future spread of the coronavirus.Finally, Hartford said the salon also can't escape the virus exclusion, which more than 30 courts have found bars COVID-19-related claims. Bourgier recognizes "the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is a virus" and mentions at least 140 times in her complaint that the virus caused her losses, the insurer said.This year, a, aand asaw losses in their Florida federal court suits. The judges in those cases ruled there wasn't any physical loss that could be tied to the government shutdown orders triggering coverage for business interruption claims.Counsel for the parties didn't respond to requests for comment on Friday.Bourgier is represented by Steven C. Marks, Aaron S. Podhurst, Lea P. Bucciero, Kristina M. Infante and Pablo Rojas of Podhurst Orseck PA and Stephen N. Zack, Bruce Weil, James Lee and Marshall Dore Louis of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP Hartford is represented by James M. Kaplan of Kaplan Zeena LLP and Sarah D. Gordon, John J. Kavanagh and Caitlin R. Tharp of Steptoe & Johnson LLP The case is Patrice Bourgier et al. v. Hartford Casualty Insurance Co., case number 1:21-cv-21053 , in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida --Additional reporting by Carolina Bolado, Lauren Berg, Daphne Zhang and Joyce Hanson. Editing by Janice Carter Brown.

