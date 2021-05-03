Firm Aims To End Malpractice Suit Over Jersey Shore Venture

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Hankin Sandman Palladino Weintrob & Bell urged a New Jersey federal court Friday to toss a couple's legal malpractice lawsuit stemming from their investment in an Atlantic City boardwalk attraction, arguing that the firm never represented the litigants. The Jersey Shore firm claimed in a dismissal brief Friday that it never had an attorney-client relationship with Paul and Maryann Steelman, who allege a conflict of interest ensued when the firm represented a lender who sued the couple after an entity formed to buy the Steel Pier amusement park defaulted on a loan. The Steelmans' February complaint claims it was the firm's...

