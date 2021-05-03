Fla. Investment Adviser, Va. Atty Convicted Of $25M Scheme

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Virginia has convicted a Florida investment banker and a Virginia attorney of helping run a fraud scheme that bilked more than 300 victims, most of them elderly, out of $25 million. Following a monthlong trial, a jury in the Eastern District of Virginia found Daryl Bank, 51, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Billy Seabolt, 56, of Lynchburg, Virginia, guilty of various fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges Friday for their roles in running an investment fraud scheme based in Virginia Beach and Port St. Lucie that convinced investors to pump money into companies owned and controlled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS