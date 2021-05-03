Fed. Circ. Urged To Rethink Real Party In Interest Ruling

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- CyWee is asking the full Federal Circuit to overturn Google's successful challenge of two patents for motion sensor technology, saying that the panel's ruling would unfairly protect companies that purposely fail to disclose real parties in interest to inter partes reviews. In a rehearing petition Friday, CyWee Group, a Taiwan-based startup, said that the Federal Circuit should not have affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision invalidating two patents in inter partes reviews because Google had failed to name all real parties in interest in the case. In refusing to take up CyWee's argument that the challenges should be dismissed as...

