Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Plaid Wins Partial Toss Of Privacy Suit Over Banking Data

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge has partially granted the dismissal of a putative class action accusing Plaid Inc. of accessing and selling the personal banking data of users of apps like Venmo and Stripe without their consent, leaving invasion of privacy and anti-phishing claims intact.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu said in Friday's order that claims brought by a consolidated group of consumers for invasion of privacy, unjust enrichment and violation of California laws including the California Anti-Phishing Act of 2005 are sufficient enough to stand at this point in the case.

But she opted to permanently dismiss claims under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!