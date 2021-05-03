Drug Developer Roivant Hits $7.3B Valuation In SPAC Merger

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 11:53 AM EDT) -- Roivant Sciences will go public at a roughly $7.3 billion valuation by merging with a special purpose acquisition company backed by health care-focused investment shop Patient Square Capital, the companies said Monday, in a deal developed by respective legal advisers Davis Polk and Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction features Roivant Sciences combining with Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., and the resulting entity will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ROIV," according to a statement. The deal implies an initial market capitalization of about $7.3 billion for Roivant. New York-based Roivant, founded in 2014, is a biopharmaceutical drug developer that...

