Facebook Gets PTAB To Eye Patent Set For WDTX Trial In Dec.

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Facebook has persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to review a website navigating patent it stands accused of infringing, even though a trial in parallel litigation is set to begin in December in the Western District of Texas before Judge Alan Albright. USC IP Partnership LP had urged the PTAB to exercise its discretion to deny the petition, given the proximity of the trial date. But the board said in a pair of decisions Friday that when considered alongside the other factors, the lack of progress in the case outweighs the fact that its final decision will issue well after...

