New Tariffs Get Chilly Reception In Digital Tax Fight

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Importer groups implored the Biden administration on Monday to abandon a fleet of proposed tariffs on apparel, footwear, beauty products and other consumer goods in response to digital services taxes imposed by other countries, pushing instead for a negotiated resolution. Picking up the baton from the Trump administration, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai teed up potential new levies on scores of items from Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom after her predecessor found that those countries' digital tax regimes are discriminating against U.S. tech giants. But retailers and other import-reliant groups made their opposition known at a USTR...

