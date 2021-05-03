HCA Healthcare Selling 4 Georgia Hospitals For $950M

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- HCA Healthcare has reached a deal to sell four hospitals as well as a behavioral health facility in Georgia for roughly $950 million, according to an announcement Monday from the Nashville-based hospital operator. HCA Healthcare Inc., which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, said it's selling Eastside Medical Center, Cartersville Medical Center and two acute care hospitals that are part of the Coliseum Health System. The company did not disclose the buyer in its announcement on Monday. "Given Piedmont Healthcare's history of serving the region's health care needs, the affiliation will better position the hospitals to continue providing excellent care...

