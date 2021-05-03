Fried Frank Leads Bain To $11.8B North American PE Fund

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Bain Capital, advised by Fried Frank, has wrapped up its 13th flagship North American buyout fund after securing a total of $11.8 billion in capital commitments, a spokesperson for the private equity firm confirmed to Law360 on Monday. The closing of the new fund, called Bain Capital Fund XIII LP, was first reported over the weekend by Reuters, and on Monday, a spokesperson for Bain Capital confirmed to Law360 that the fund has held a final close after blasting past its original target of $9 billion. Of the $11.8 billion total, $10 billion came from limited partners, with the rest coming...

