Ga. Biomass Power Plant Faces 23 Nuisance, Noise Lawsuits

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Georgia Renewable Power Co. has been hit with nearly two dozen lawsuits claiming its biomass plant in the northeastern part of the state is emitting odors, noise and causing vibrations in neighboring homes, devaluing the land and making life for the residents almost unlivable. The 23 suits, removed to the Middle District of Georgia from Franklin County State Court on Friday, were brought by a collection of landowners seeking unspecified damages who claim the plant operators are negligent and creating a nuisance. According to the lawsuits, Georgia Renewable Power heard objections to the possible noise and smells the plant would emit...

