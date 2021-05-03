New DOI Appointments Include Native American Law Vets

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- An environmental and Native American law professor, a former Indian Affairs official in the Obama administration and an attorney with ties to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland are among the Biden administration's latest wave of appointments to the department. Sarah Krakoff, a University of Colorado Law School professor, was named deputy solicitor for parks and wildlife at the DOI, the department announced Friday. Krakoff's academic work focuses on Indian law and environmental law, and she formerly directed the University of Colorado Law School's American Indian Law Clinic. She also founded and directed the Acequia Assistance Project, which gives free representation...

