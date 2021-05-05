Courts Should Clarify Contours Of NY Gov't Transparency Law

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 26, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Uniformed Fire Officers Association v. de Blasio[1] affirmed that the city of New York was allowed to publish an online database of officer disciplinary records, including those with nonfinal, unsubstantiated, unfounded, exonerated or "not guilty" dispositions. At the crux of the lawsuit were two issues: the impact of the recent repeal of Section 50-a of the New York State Civil Rights Law on the disclosure of officer disciplinary records, and the ability of third parties to challenge Freedom of Information Law, or FOIL, disclosures. On April 13, the ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS