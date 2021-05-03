Conservationists Fight Revamped Nationwide Pipeline Permit

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups launched a challenge of the Trump administration's eleventh-hour revamp of a key Clean Water Act permit Monday, arguing the replacement suffers from the same deficiencies that led the court to find an earlier version violated the Endangered Species Act. The Center For Biological Diversity, Sierra Club, Montana Environmental Information Center, Friends of the Earth and Waterkeeper Alliance Inc. filed the challenge in Montana federal court — the same court that found the 2017 version of Nationwide Permit 12 didn't properly evaluate the impact of the Keystone XL pipeline on endangered species. The groups argued that the newer version of...

