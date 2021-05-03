Poultry Execs Can't Get More Info From Prosecutors

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Indicted poultry executives have all the information they need to prepare for an August trial on criminal price-fixing charges, a Colorado federal judge has held in refusing to give the defendants any further insight into the U.S. Department of Justice case against them. U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer on Friday rejected a series of motions from the 10 executives seeking bills of particulars detailing the charges against them, finding among other things that when it comes to the alleged agreements forming the conspiracy, the defendants "ask for more than is required." The superseding indictment already accuses the executives of an...

