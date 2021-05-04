High Court Social Security Ruling's Implications For ERISA

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- It is a generally accepted tenet in litigation under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act that claimants challenging benefit denials must first exhaust prelitigation claim appeals as a condition precedent to filing suit.[1] While an administrative exhaustion requirement applies to claim exhaustion, whether ERISA claimants are barred from raising new issues in court that were not previously asserted in their claim appeals remains open to question. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month in the case of Carr v. Saul[2] that issue exhaustion is not mandatory in Social Security disability benefit claims. The Carr ruling also has implications for ERISA litigation....

