GAO Says Navy Treated Bidders Unequally On $535M Deal

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has backed a protest over a $534.9 million Navy fighter jet maintenance task order, finding the Navy treated another bidder unequally compared to awardee Vertex Aerospace. The Navy conducted discussions with both protester AECOM Management Services Inc. and awardee Vertex Aerospace LLC, but gave only Vertex the chance to make substantial revisions to its proposal, the GAO said in a March 17 decision released Friday. "While the [request for proposals] provided that fair treatment did not require that all interchanges be 'of the same nature or depth' … we do not think that the interchanges here may reasonably...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS