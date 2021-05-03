Sanofi Misled Buyers About Pain Relief Patches, Suit Says

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers accused Sanofi US Corp. of misrepresenting the strength and longevity of the pain relief provided by its over-the-counter external analgesic patches under the Aspercreme brand in an Illinois federal court suit filed Saturday. Sanofi's Aspercreme patches contain an active ingredient of lidocaine, a topical anesthetic, and purport on their packaging to provide "fast acting" and "max strength" pain relief, according to the lawsuit filed by named plaintiff Sherry Cruz. But those claims are misleading, Cruz says, as they imply that the product contains and delivers the maximum amount of lidocaine to the affected area. "This is false...

