NLRB Judge Again Rules Drivers Are Employees

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Trucking company XPO Cartage violated federal labor law by interrogating workers about their union views and by denying a loan to a prominent union supporter, an NLRB judge ruled, again saying the drivers are employees under the board's revamped independent contractor test. National Labor Relations Board Administrative Law Judge Christine Dibble issued a decision Friday revisiting a 2018 ruling in which she found XPO Cartage Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act during a Teamsters union drive at its Commerce, California, facility. Judge Dibble handed down her first decision before the board issued its 2019 decision in a case involving SuperShuttle...

