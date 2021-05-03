FCC Asked To Intervene In T-Mobile, Dish 3G Shutdown Fight

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A coalition of public interest groups is asking the Federal Communications Commission to "mediate" a dispute between Dish Network and T-Mobile over the latter's plan to retire its 3G network. Eight groups, including Public Knowledge and the Rural Wireless Association, told the agency in a Monday letter that it must ensure the mobile giant doesn't cut off low-income Boost Mobile subscribers handed off to Dish Network as a condition of federal approval for T-Mobile's merger with Sprint. According to the groups, the network shutdown doesn't appear to violate the government's terms for approving the merger, which called for divesting assets to Dish in the hopes of...

