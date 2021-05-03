Clearview AI Says Facial Data Collection Isn't Breaking BIPA

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Clearview AI told an Illinois federal judge Friday that enjoining it from collecting state residents' biometric facial data would violate the U.S Constitution and likely force the company to stop operating nationwide. Clearview AI Inc. argued that U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman shouldn't grant a group of Illinois residents a first-of-its-kind preliminary injunction under the Biometric Information Privacy Act because they haven't presented any evidence suggesting the company's reformed business practices have harmed them, let alone threaten to harm them. Judge Coleman should instead reject the residents' request to block Clearview from continuing to collect and profit from their information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS