DOJ Says Antitrust Rules Are No Different For Employers

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is trying to fend off a bid to dismiss its first criminal case targeting agreements among competitors to not solicit employees, telling a Texas federal court the antitrust laws treat labor markets the same way they do other types of markets. The DOJ filed its opposition Friday to a motion to dismiss from UnitedHealth Group-unit Surgical Care Affiliates LLC that contended the case cannot be brought as a criminal matter. The motion, backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, argued that the government can only bring criminal antitrust charges over conduct that courts have found to...

