Construction Co. Hit With $2.1M Clean Water Act Penalty

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A construction company in California was ordered to pay a nearly $2.1 million penalty after admitting nearly 9,500 violations of the Clean Water Act related to allowing pollutants from its facility to flow into nearby waterways and not installing proper pollution controls. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said in the order that Kernen Construction Co. and other owners of a facility that makes and stores "rock aggregate products" admitted to 9,461 violations that include improper discharges and failing to implement best practices, among other allegations. The judge noted in the order, signed Sunday, that 11 of the violations are for discharging...

