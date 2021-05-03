Senators Want Audit Of FCC Emergency Broadband Program

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Now that the Federal Communications Commission has $3.2 billion from Congress to help launch a new program subsidizing internet service for low-income households, two Republican senators want the program reviewed to ensure taxpayer money isn't going to waste. Senators John Thune, R-S.D., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., asked the U.S. Government Accountability Office on Thursday to launch a review of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program "to ensure its success." "The goals of the EBB program are laudable, but as responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, it's imperative of Congress and GAO to conduct proper oversight," the senators wrote. "The FCC quickly adopted rules...

