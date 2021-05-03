More Suits Allege Herbicide Paraquat Causes Parkinson's

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Syngenta and Chevron were hit with six more suits in federal courts in California, Illinois and Pennsylvania over allegations that the herbicide paraquat causes Parkinson's disease, as the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation prepares to decide whether to consolidate the litigation. The Pennsylvania suits are the first ones filed in the state over paraquat, according to the attorneys representing the plaintiffs. All the suits allege that Syngenta and Chevron knew about the dangers of paraquat for at least 40 years but hid evidence of its risks from the government and deliberately released a product they knew caused Parkinson's disease. "These filings...

