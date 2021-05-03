Idaho's Trans Women Sports Ban Constitutional, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Defenders of an Idaho state law that would ban transgender women from school and college women's sports teams told a Ninth Circuit panel Monday that the Constitution allows for laws that block men from women's athletics, and at least one judge questioned whether the law's challengers had standing to bring their case. Idaho and a group of female athletes represented by the Christian advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom told the panel during oral arguments that an Idaho federal judge got it wrong when he halted Idaho H.B. 500, the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, because it appears to unconstitutionally discriminate based...

