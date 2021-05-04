Mich. Tribe Asks 6th Circ. To Nix Blue Cross' Win In Rate Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe has urged the Sixth Circuit to overturn a finding that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is not required to give tribal clients "Medicare-like rate" discounts, saying the lower court erred by not applying the plain language of the MLR federal regulations. The MLR regulations are designed to make discounted pricing available for services authorized by a Native American tribe's contract health services program and provided by a Medicare-participating hospital, according to the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan's appellate brief filed Monday in its Employee Retirement Income Security Act case accusing the insurer of overcharging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS