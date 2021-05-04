Long Road Ahead For Biden's Individual Tax Hike Proposal

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden outlined $1.5 trillion in individual tax increases on April 28 to pay for a sweeping family and economic security initiative. The American Families Plan, unveiled as a fact sheet, proposes substantial new spending on paid leave, child care, health care and education.[1] It is meant as a companion to the infrastructure and corporate tax reform package released on March 31.[2] Many of the tax proposals echo tax hikes Biden championed in his campaign, but there are several notable additions and omissions. While no official score was provided, the White House said the tax increases are intended to raise...

