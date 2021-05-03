NLRB Says AT&T Policy Barring Worker Recordings Is Legal

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A split National Labor Relations Board ruled Monday that an AT&T Inc. unit legally maintains a policy barring workers from recording conversations with their colleagues, further clarifying how the board's Boeing analysis should be applied in evaluating workplace rules. The majority of the three-member panel dismissed part of a complaint accusing AT&T Mobility LLC of violating the National Labor Relations Act by maintaining a work rule that bans workers from recording conversations. The policy is lawful under the board's 2017 decision in Boeing Co., which requires the board to analyze a company's justification when a policy is on its face neutral...

