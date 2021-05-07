Capovilla & Williams Hire Former JAG As Partner

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The military law firm of Capovilla & Williams has hired a former judge advocate general as a partner in Atlanta who will focus on military administrative issues. Sean Flood becomes the fifth former soldier to join the firm, where he'll be reunited with Robert Capovilla and Mickey Williams, both of whom served in the U.S. Army's trial defense service with Flood at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Flood worked with Capovilla & Williams on several cases and began discussing joining the firm about six months ago. "We kind of realized we were a really good fit together," Flood told Law360. "It was shockingly...

