Wyo. Fights For Lease Sales To Resume During Court Battle

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The state of Wyoming asked a federal court to immediately block the Biden administration's halt on new oil and gas leasing activities on federal lands, arguing the U.S. Department of the Interior unlawfully decided to "shoot first, ask questions later" when implementing the pause. The Equality State told the court in a motion for a preliminary injunction Monday that it is not challenging the DOI's authority to review the federal leasing program, but choosing to implement a de facto moratorium on all federal oil and gas leasing activities while it does so runs afoul of numerous federal laws and must be...

