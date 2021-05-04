DHS Seeks End To US Workers' H-4 Work Permit Challenge

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Homeland Security seeks an end to litigation challenging work permits for the foreign spouses of H-1B highly skilled workers, telling a Washington, D.C., court that the executive branch has wielded "broad authority" over immigration law for nearly 70 years. Under federal immigration law, the DHS secretary and Congress have dual authority to authorize foreign nationals to work in the U.S., the agency said Monday in a firm contradiction to a group of U.S. tech workers who say they were replaced by H-1B visa holders. "DHS and the [U.S.] Attorney General have interpreted the [Immigration and Nationality Act] to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS