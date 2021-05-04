2 Firms Assist On Booz Allen's $725M Deal For IT Services Co.

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Booz Allen Hamilton, advised by King & Spalding, will shell out $725 million for Holland & Knight-guided Liberty IT Solutions LLC, in a push to bolster Booz Allen's position as a federal contractor providing information technology services, the companies said Tuesday. The transaction unites McLean, Virginia-headquartered Booz Allen with Herndon, Virginia-based Liberty IT Solutions, creating a government contractor that boasts the ability to provide "end-to-end digital solutions," according to a statement. In addition to its headquarters, Liberty IT Solutions has a national presence, including through facilities in Exton, Pennsylvania, and Melbourne, Florida. The company employs about 600 people, including architects, engineers...

