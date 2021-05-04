Judge Questions 'Bloody Fortune' Made Off Local Carrier Fees

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge drew from his college economics studies Tuesday to ask local phone companies why consumers wouldn't benefit from an FCC order meant to clamp down on the excess termination fees they often charge long-distance carriers, observing that some local carriers have made a "bloody fortune" off the fees. The local phone companies, along with conference call providers, are urging the court to vacate the Federal Communications Commission's 2019 order that seeks to prevent local carriers from generating excessive fees for terminating calls. Critics say the rules unfairly target a handful of competitive local exchange carriers. But U.S. Circuit Judge...

