DOJ Plans To Retry Remaining Charges Against Esformes

Law360, Miami (May 4, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors said Tuesday they do not intend to drop the six pending charges against former Miami nursing home mogul Philip Esformes, whose sentence was commuted late last year by President Donald Trump. The DOJ says it will prosecute Philip Esformes on six counts that jurors did not reach a decision on in a trial in which the Miami nursing home mogul was convicted of paying kickbacks and other charges. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In a hearing before U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr., prosecutor Allan Medina announced that the U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to move forward on the six counts on...

