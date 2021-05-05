Rights Amendment Fight Heads To DC Circuit Over Deadline

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Three states want to appeal to the D.C. Circuit a district court ruling that they missed the deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and that they lacked standing to sue the federal archivist for refusing to publish and certify it. In a notice of appeal, Virginia, Illinois and Nevada told the D.C. federal court Monday that they would seek to undo a March ruling dismissing what the states have called a landmark civil rights lawsuit and what opponents have described as an attempt at an illegal rewrite of the Constitution. The notice was transmitted to the D.C. Circuit on...

