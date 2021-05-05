Massey & Gail Scoops Up Trial Partner From Kirkland

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A litigator and trial attorney who has represented the interests of numerous major corporations including The Boeing Co. and Wayfair Inc. has joined the Chicago office of boutique firm Massey & Gail LLP from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Caitlin Alejandrina Kovacs joined her new firm as a partner in April. She told Law360 her move was motivated by a desire to have more ownership over the strategy and relationships associated with the fast-paced litigation she specializes in. Kovacs knew she wanted to continue to handle high-stakes issues like those she worked on at Kirkland but in the environment of a smaller...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS