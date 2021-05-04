Nursing Home Can Drag Hospital Into Penis Amputation Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday said a nursing home can pull a hospital into a case alleging that its negligent medical care caused a now-deceased resident to develop an infection that led to a partial amputation of his penis, rejecting a trial court ruling that the move would unjustifiably delay the matter. The Appellate Division of New Jersey Superior Court reversed the lower-court decision, which denied a request from South Jersey Extended Care of Bridgeton and related defendants to file third-party claims against Inspira Medical Center Vineland and other parties in the suit from James Rhoda's estate, saying...

