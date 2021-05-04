Celonis Appoints Netcracker Tech Veteran As Its 1st CLO

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Data mining startup Celonis said Tuesday that it had hired a former Netcracker Technology chief legal officer and chief compliance officer as its first chief legal officer. Vanessa Candela will assist in leading and scaling Celonis' global legal strategy in her new role, the company said. Celonis, which is based both in New York and Munich, Germany, said that Candela will be a part of its executive leadership team and oversee its worldwide legal practice and operations. "Celonis offers that rare opportunity to be part of creating the new execution management category of software that's changing the way businesses are run," Candela said in...

