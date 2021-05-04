Insurance Broker Wants Union Health Fund's Fraud Suit Axed

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- An insurance broker has asked a New Jersey federal judge to toss a suit alleging he enrolled ineligible participants in a United Auto Workers' health plan, saying the plan's trustees haven't been harmed by his alleged actions. In his three-page pro se motion filed Monday, Lawrence Ackerman cited U.S. Judge Susan D. Wigenton's own words that pleaders are entitled to relief only when harmed and argued that the ineligible employees he enrolled were the only ones who had to pay any extra costs for benefits from the plan, allegedly along with ex-union local President Sergio Acosta. "How can one ask for...

