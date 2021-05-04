Kirkland Hires ESG Partner From Latham & Watkins

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis has hired a former Latham & Watkins attorney with experience handling hundreds of complex transactions to join its environmental, social and governance & impact practice group, the firm announced Tuesday. Sara Orr has joined as a partner in Kirkland's Chicago office, the firm said. She told Law360 on Tuesday that she's known Alexandra Farmer, the head of Kirkland's ESG & impact group, for years, and the move came about when Farmer told her of a unique opportunity to drive the growth of that practice at the firm. Impressed by the firm's early investment in the ESG area, Orr...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS